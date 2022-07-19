AT&T (T) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AT&T to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

T stock opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. AT&T has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $146.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 261.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.