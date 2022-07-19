AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 6,650 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $65,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,426,000. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $8,878,000. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,155,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.50 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Thirty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.66.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $109.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

