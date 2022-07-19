Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,889,233,000 after purchasing an additional 817,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,432,000 after purchasing an additional 357,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,967,000 after purchasing an additional 343,626 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.3 %

ADP stock opened at $211.31 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.95 and a 200-day moving average of $216.37.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

