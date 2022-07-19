AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Domingo Hurtado Sells 395 Shares of Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO stock opened at $2,191.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,059.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,020.08. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,503.30 and a 1 year high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

