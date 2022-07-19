Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $454,000 in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 407.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 510.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.30. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $26.58 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

