Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $392,000 Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.44% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 160,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJAN opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $27.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.91.

