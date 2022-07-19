Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.86 million. Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.75.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ACLS opened at $56.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $83.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 31.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also

