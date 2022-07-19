Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AYA. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$11.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
Aya Gold & Silver Trading Up 5.5 %
Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.61 million during the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Robert Taub bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,270,762 shares in the company, valued at C$39,636,130.24. Insiders purchased a total of 84,200 shares of company stock worth $614,008 over the last 90 days.
About Aya Gold & Silver
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
