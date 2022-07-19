Azenta, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Azenta in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Azenta’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Azenta had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 301.05%. The business had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Azenta Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Azenta in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $62.86 on Monday. Azenta has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth about $10,815,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Azenta during the first quarter worth about $4,552,000. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the second quarter worth about $3,162,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Azenta during the first quarter worth about $2,937,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,113,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

