B. Riley Comments on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report released on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on HASI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 4.3 %

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $32.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.64. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a current ratio of 18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.73.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.70%.

Insider Activity

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,801.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,033,316.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Lipson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.