B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Inspired Entertainment in a research report issued on Thursday, July 14th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inspired Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE opened at $8.41 on Monday. Inspired Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $226.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSE. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,304,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $7,170,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 309,201 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 49.3% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 817,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 269,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 104.1% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 489,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 249,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspired Entertainment

In related news, Director Michael R. Chambrello purchased 10,000 shares of Inspired Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,619.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

About Inspired Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.