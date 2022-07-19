B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carter’s in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Carter’s’ current full-year earnings is $8.65 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carter’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $78.45 on Monday. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $67.88 and a 12-month high of $111.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.32. Carter’s had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Carter’s by 159.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 35.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Carter’s news, Director William J. Montgoris acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,375. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

