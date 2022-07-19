B. Riley Weighs in on Callaway Golf’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a report released on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Callaway Golf’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ELY. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.70.

Callaway Golf Price Performance

Shares of ELY opened at $21.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $34.24.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 48,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,349,000 after buying an additional 80,838 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 153,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Callaway Golf

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $207,933.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 651,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,564,395.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

