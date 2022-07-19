Barrick Gold Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.50.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$20.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.39 billion and a PE ratio of 14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.02. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$20.07 and a 1 year high of C$33.50.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.65 billion.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.