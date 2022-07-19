Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,429 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.9% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $174.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.31. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.16.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

