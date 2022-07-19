Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 796,700 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the June 15th total of 574,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $336.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $318.07 and a one year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TECH. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.17.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $302,472,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $190,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 580,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,491,000 after acquiring an additional 350,215 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 11,267.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 287,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,399,000 after acquiring an additional 284,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $126,684,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

