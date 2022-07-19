BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $64.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $75.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackLine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.89.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of BL stock opened at $61.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average is $74.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 0.92. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $135.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.37%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $33,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,422.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,322.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $33,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,422.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,092 shares of company stock worth $289,468. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackLine

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in BlackLine by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.