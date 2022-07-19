BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Boosted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $796.23.

BlackRock Stock Down 0.5 %

BLK stock opened at $597.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $621.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $706.99. The firm has a market cap of $90.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($1.76). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

