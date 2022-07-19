BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Trading Up 1%

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$22.49 and last traded at C$22.40. Approximately 15,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 29,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.17.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.04.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

