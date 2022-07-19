Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.33.
BOWFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
BOWFF opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.45. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average of $41.37.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.
