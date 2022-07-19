Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Wendy Carruthers Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Wendy Carruthers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 24th, Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00.
- On Monday, May 16th, Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00.
Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.0 %
Boston Scientific stock opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.64. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 70.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
