Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Receives $196.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$188.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Shares of BYDGF stock opened at $102.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.84. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

