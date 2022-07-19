Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Visa by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,725 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 55,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,061,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $458,641,000 after acquiring an additional 36,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $207.21 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.19 and its 200 day moving average is $210.84. The stock has a market cap of $393.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

