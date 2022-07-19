Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.0% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 7,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Argus raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.05. The stock has a market cap of $362.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

