Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.61. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 23,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,419.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired 51,702 shares of company stock valued at $62,797 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

