Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 11,033 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 53,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.17.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $491.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $198.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $457.59 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $569.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.