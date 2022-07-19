Brokerages Set AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target at 16.91

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 16.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVDX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

AvidXchange Trading Up 0.3 %

AvidXchange stock opened at 6.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AvidXchange has a 12 month low of 5.86 and a 12 month high of 27.43.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.21 by 0.10. The company had revenue of 71.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 68.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AvidXchange will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDX. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in AvidXchange by 33.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AvidXchange during the first quarter worth about $139,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AvidXchange by 102.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AvidXchange during the first quarter worth about $150,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

