Brokers Issue Forecasts for NeoGenomics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of NeoGenomics in a research note issued on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NeoGenomics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEO. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.82.

NeoGenomics Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $7.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.60 million, a P/E ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $117.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,592,000 after acquiring an additional 113,534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,575,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,276,000 after acquiring an additional 859,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,104,000 after acquiring an additional 150,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,846,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after acquiring an additional 838,228 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Further Reading

