Brokers Offer Predictions for Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the natural resource company will earn $2.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.93. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $27.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.94. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 424,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 62,696 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 374.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

