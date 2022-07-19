Brokers Offer Predictions for Ovintiv Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will earn $3.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.15. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $9.19 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion.

Ovintiv Trading Up 5.4 %

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OVV. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.95.

OVV opened at $43.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Ovintiv by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 110,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,118,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Ovintiv by 539,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,734.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,785 shares of company stock worth $1,676,509 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

