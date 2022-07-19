Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock Holdings Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $449,898,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,922,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,422,000 after purchasing an additional 792,133 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 664,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,722,000 after purchasing an additional 461,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,895,000 after purchasing an additional 405,556 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4,167.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 352,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Brown & Brown Cuts Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRO. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Hugh M. Brown acquired 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,950,306.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Hugh M. Brown purchased 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $463,542.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

