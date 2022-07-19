Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.2 %

BLDR opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLDR. Barclays dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

