Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $448,422,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $216,223,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,321.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,013,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,601,000 after purchasing an additional 941,891 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,931,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,046,000 after acquiring an additional 287,699 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $155.06 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.07 and its 200 day moving average is $152.37. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.80, for a total value of $6,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 652,176 shares in the company, valued at $100,956,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.80, for a total transaction of $6,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,956,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $3,128,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 384,534 shares of company stock worth $58,622,340. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDNS. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.10.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

