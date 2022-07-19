Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) Insider Glenn Whiddon Purchases 250,000 Shares

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1 – Get Rating) insider Glenn Whiddon purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$35,000.00 ($23,809.52).

Glenn Whiddon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Glenn Whiddon acquired 250,000 shares of Calima Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$41,250.00 ($28,061.22).

On Monday, June 13th, Glenn Whiddon 1,800,000 shares of Calima Energy stock.

Calima Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.63, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Calima Energy Company Profile

Calima Energy Limited explores for and develops oil and natural gas assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in developing oil and natural gas plays at Brooks and Thorsby in southern and central Alberta, Canada. It also holds an undeveloped Montney acreage position in northeastern British Columbia, Canada.

