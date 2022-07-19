Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust cut its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Camden National were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Camden National by 748.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the first quarter worth $384,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 188.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 209,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,867,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National Price Performance

Camden National stock opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. Camden National Co. has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Camden National had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $46.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Camden National Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.