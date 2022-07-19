Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Price Target to C$4.00

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.75 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Valens from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday.

Valens Price Performance

VLNS opened at $0.65 on Friday. Valens has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valens

Valens Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valens by 144.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 18,932 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valens by 205.7% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 41,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 27,770 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valens by 76.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valens during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

