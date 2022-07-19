Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Price Target to C$4.00

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.75 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Valens from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday.
Valens Price Performance
VLNS opened at $0.65 on Friday. Valens has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Valens Company Profile
The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.
