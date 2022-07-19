Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.7 %

CNI opened at $112.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.23. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

