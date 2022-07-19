Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on ContraFect Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ContraFect in a report released on Thursday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.69). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ContraFect’s current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ContraFect’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. WBB Securities upgraded ContraFect to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Maxim Group cut ContraFect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut ContraFect from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ CFRX opened at $0.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.55. ContraFect has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $4.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.18).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ContraFect by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ContraFect by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 32,563 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ContraFect by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ContraFect by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in ContraFect by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 356,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 47,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

