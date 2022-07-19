Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 806,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.76.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCL shares. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Argus cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

