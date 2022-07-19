Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 150 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.42.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.2 %

ITW stock opened at $180.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

