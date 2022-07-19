Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,837 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 119,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 41,611 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,977,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,346,000 after acquiring an additional 286,504 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 73,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 30,299 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 5,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $112,010.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,038 shares of company stock worth $340,520. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $23.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.57.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.52 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 116.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.46%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

Read More

