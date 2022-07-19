Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $229.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.10.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.