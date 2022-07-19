Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $617.74.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $423.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.36. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $375.87 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

