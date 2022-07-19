Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,073.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the period. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,156,000.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of QYLD opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.73%.

