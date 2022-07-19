Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE CVX opened at $139.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.22. The company has a market capitalization of $274.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.85.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

