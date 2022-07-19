Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,798 Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.49. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.73.
Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 29.20%.
Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.
