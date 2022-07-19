Capital One Financial Weighs in on Chord Energy’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chord Energy in a report issued on Thursday, July 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $7.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.69. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $34.16 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chord Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $33.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $33.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $33.67 EPS.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.
Chord Energy Trading Up 0.6 %
About Chord Energy
Chord Energy operates as an independent exploration and production company in the Williston Basin, the United States. The company is based in Houston, Texas.
