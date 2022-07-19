Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CADNF. Desjardins decreased their price target on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.14.

Cascades Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CADNF opened at $7.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. Cascades has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $13.04.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

