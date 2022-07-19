CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTGLY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CD Projekt from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup raised shares of CD Projekt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CD Projekt from 130.00 to 90.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:OTGLY opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. CD Projekt has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $13.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be given a $0.0347 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

