Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target Lowered to C$38.00 at National Bank Financial

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.13.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

CVE opened at $16.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 2.46. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.52.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 329,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 30.5% in the second quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 61.2% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 406,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 154,398 shares in the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.